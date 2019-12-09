Fernande Buckingham

September 6, 1921 - November 26, 2019
Fern passed away peacefully at age 98. She was preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Howard “Buck” Buckingham. Survived by children Bill (Pam), Wade (Dianna) and Cheryl Taylor (Jeff); grandchildren: Anna, Greg, Evan and Adam; great-grandchildren: Lila and Ruby.
She will be missed by all. We are so grateful for the many caregivers who helped us along the way. Memorial mass for Fern will be Thursday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1310 Bayswater Avenue in Burlingame.
A reception to follow at Val’s Restaurant in Daly City. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor to the charity of your choice.
