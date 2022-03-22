Felicia Pankowski, a long-time resident of San Mateo, passed away on March 11, 2022 at the age of 101.
She was born in Austria on December 16, 1920. At age four, she came to America by way of New York, where she would meet her future husband, Edward, whom she married at age 19. Edward’s Army career brought him to San Francisco where he was posted at the Presidio. They became Californians and eventually moved to Daly City, San Bruno, and then San Mateo. She worked for a time at Hales Brothers, but her true devotion was to her family. She is remembered as someone who always worried about other people’s needs, and helping others. She is survived by her children, Steven, Ronald, and Julie Pankowski.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Crosby – N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home, 2 Park Road, Burlingame, Rabbi Jerry Levy officiating. Burial will follow at Skylawn Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.