Fay Silverstein of San Carlos passed away peacefully in her home on January 15, 2021 at the age of 100 ½. She is survived by her son, Robert Netzer III of San Carlos, CA and her daughter, Danielle Silverstein of Sherwood, OR.
Fay was born in Hollywood, CA and grew up happily in France. She vividly remembers seeing the Schwassmann-Wachmann comet in 1930 (with its bright, long tail) and hoped to see it again in 2022. During World War II, Fay came back to Los Angeles and at age 19, she was crowned an International Beauty Queen. A year later, she moved to San Francisco, sold French perfume at the World’s Fair, then worked at the City of Paris department store. Fay went on to marry and raise her family.
A resident of San Carlos for 65 years, Fay had attended both St. Charles Catholic and Trinity Presbyterian Churches. She enjoyed taking walks and talking with people. She had a true love of birds, the opera and Andrea Bocelli. She loved a good meal and was notorious for her sweet tooth. The best advice Fay once gave was “to have friends of all ages, that way you’ll never be alone when your older friends pass away”.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.