Evelyn Mae Fornesi Photo

Evelyn Mae Fornesi passed Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the age of 93. Evelyn died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes; her loving husband Umberto “Al” Leone Fornesi taking her with him back to his heavenly home above the skies. Evelyn is survived by her three loving sons, Bruce (Barbara Glover), Brian (Gina Renner) and Robert (Amelia Mogot); six grandchildren: Christopher (Kenza Alaoui), Holly (Jimmy Phu), Madelyn, Gianna, Cristelle and Ava Fornesi; and six great-grandchildren: Anika, Lyla, Dean, and Amira Alaoui-Fornesi, and Delucca and Emme Phu. Evelyn was born May 20, 1929, just five months before the Great Crash of ‘29, in San Bruno, CA, to parents Leo and Jennifer Anderson, and older brothers George and Fred Anderson. Evelyn met Al Fornesi at just 19 years old and it was love at first sight. Al and Evelyn were married in 1951 and raised their family of five in the Crestmoor addition of San Bruno in a home she loved and cherished for 65 years. Evelyn was a prolific oil painter of the impressionist style. She loved painting at her kitchen table during early sunny mornings or cloudy afternoons. It is estimated Evelyn painted over 300 paintings throughout her life, all signed “Evie.” Evelyn Mae Anderson Fornesi was a loving daughter and sister, loyal wife, adoring mother, and doting grandmother and great grandmother. We miss her dearly and love her forever. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 11 from 12:30 - 4 p.m. at Ristorante Rocca in Burlingame. All family and friends are welcome.

