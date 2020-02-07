Evelyn “Lyn” Varni, beloved to her family, friends, and community passed away peacefully on Jan 20. She lived a long, meaningful, and accomplished life. She will be remembered for her wit, kindness, strength, sense of humor, and most of all, her love for those close to her. After a loving and intimate ceremony, she was laid to rest at Cypress Lawn in Colma.
Her legacy will live on through her sons, Tim and Jim, her granddaughters, Vanessa and Katie, her great-grandchildren, Isla, Sienna, Kaileen and Matthew and through memories shared by so many. A celebration of her life will take place in late March.
