Evelyn Eleanor Hart, late of San Bruno and San Mateo County resident for 55 years, entered into rest in Millbrae on July 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward Hart. Loving mother of Russell Hart (his wife Lori), Gregory Hart (his wife Victoria) and Douglas Hart (his wife Marcia). She was the last of 4 siblings. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Andrew, Courtney and Holly and along with her great grandchild Aleix with her nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A native of Bronx, New York, age 97 years.
A 15 year employee with the San Bruno Park School District, a longtime attendee of the San Bruno Senior Center and devoted parishioner of Saint Robert’s Catholic Church in San Bruno.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, July 19, 2021 after 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Funeral Liturgy at 1:00 p.m. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to Saint Robert’s Catholic Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
