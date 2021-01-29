Eve Young Visconti, 74, died suddenly on January 4 at her home in Foster City. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ron, and their son, Nathan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dave.
Eve was born in San Francisco to James Philip Young and Elisabeth Larsh Young; they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa when she was two. Her family were avid walkers and completed several long-distance treks throughout France and Canada. Eve graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, where she studied French, played the oboe, and ran a film series.
After college, she studied at the University of Peace in Belgium, which served as an inspiration for the rest of her life as she actively advanced pursuing peace and dialogue over war and divisiveness. Eve moved to Berkeley to be closer to the civil rights and peace movements and briefly enrolled in graduate studies at UC Berkeley. Eve later earned a Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy at CSU East Bay. Although she never practiced, she incorporated her training into her communication and relationship building throughout her life. Eve believed in connecting with and supporting people on a personal level. After the loss of her brother and mother, Eve volunteered with groups at Mission Hospice, helping guide others through the grieving process. For the past 15 years, she taught English and writing skills to both kids and adults. She enjoyed a deep connection to her students and took pride in seeing their writing skills progress. Eve maintained strong connections to her community through music, volunteerism, and activism.
She sang with the Peninsula Musical Arts Association for 15 years and served as a section leader and board member. She also served on the board for Phase2Careers, a career-resources nonprofit founded by her husband. She was also active in and served on the boards of Peace Action of San Mateo County and the California Writers Club. Eve was a voracious reader and a life-long writer, authoring short stories and articles for various publications. She enjoyed watching and critiquing movies with friends and family. She wrote a weekly movie review column for Daily Journal from 2007 to 2011 and in the Millbrae Sun. Eve joined the American Association of University Women and was active in the Book Club, Movie Club, and International Dining. She was happiest having conversations with her friends and family, watching movies, going to concerts, and dining out. She was known for an infectious smile, warmth, kindness, and ongoing connections to friends for over 50 years. You will be missed, Eve. There will be an online service celebrating her life on February 13 at 1 p.m. For more information contact ronvisconti@sbcglobal.net.
Donations can be made in Eve’s name to:
Subject Line: In Memory of Eve Young Visconti
Peninsula Musical Arts Association 969-G Edgewater Blvd Foster City, CA 94404.
California Writers Club SF-Peninsula Branch P. O. Box 853 Belmont, CA 94002.
Peace Action P.O. Box 425 San Mateo, CA 94401.
