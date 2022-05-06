Eugene Joseph Gorden was born March 22, 1929 in Berkeley, California and passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022 in Lincoln, California. He was preceded in death by his brother, John. Gene is survived by his loving wife Barbara Gorden (Siegal) and devoted sons Gary (Carol Ann) and Gregory (Stephanie) Gorden. He will be greatly missed by grandchildren Megan Gorden, Molly Casson (Justin), Grant Gorden, Hope Gorden and great granddaughter Jolene Casson.
Gene moved throughout California in his early childhood, before settling in San Francisco. He then attended San Francisco State University where he met his wife Barbara Siegal (Gorden). He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in January 1955. He began his teaching career in Healdsburg before moving to Aragon High School, in San Mateo, as an educator and coach. Gene was inducted into the Aragon High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his 30-year coaching career, which impacted the lives of many student athletes. Gene coached Aragon’s 1964 golf team, which won the school’s first league golf title. He was the offensive coordinator for Aragon’s football team for many years, including the first Varsity football championship in 1984. Gene also coached several student athletes to league tennis titles.
Upon retirement, Gene and Barbara moved to Lincoln, California in 2002 where they continued to live an active lifestyle, cultivating a wide circle of friends, traveling extensively as well as spending time with their grandchildren in Arizona and Louisiana.
A family Celebration of Life has been scheduled for later in the year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.