Eugene “Gene” Frank Frauendorfer, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1964, entered into rest in Belmont on February 6, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Julia Frauendorfer for 70 years. Loving father of Linda Lambert (her husband Steve). Dear brother of the late Leonard Fraundorfer, the late Bernice Niemoller, the late Geraldine Brachtenbach, the late Gerald Fraundorfer and Marlene Linnenkamp. Also survived by his 2 grandchildren Scott and Julie Lambert, his great grandson Marlow along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A native of Humphrey, Nebraska, age 99 years.
