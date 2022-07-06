Esther Gomez a Redwood City resident since 1942 passed away peacefully on June 16 2022 with her family by her side.
She was born on November 15, 1940, to Victor & Angela Zertuche in Mexico City while her parents were visiting family.
She married her high school sweetheart Henry R. Gomez and had 3 children, son Enrique Gomez Jr. (Rosemary) and daughters, Sandra Gomez- Martinez (Javier) and Christina Gomez-Robles (Mike).
Esther was a grandmother to 6 grandchildren, Marisa & Enrique Gomez II, Brianna & Jazmine Martinez and Gabriel & Nikolas Robles. She also has 2 great grandchildren, Bryan Jr. & Adrian Huerta and baby girl Huerta on the way. She helped raise all of her grandchildren and adored them immensely. You could find Esther at all their sports events, vacations and birthday parties. She watched each of them graduate. And, was always proud of them.
Esther has 3 surviving sisters, Lila Harcharik (Tom), Jeannie Ortiz (Juan) and Mary Ann Enberg (Tom) and brother, John Zertuche.
Esther will forever be in our hearts.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday July 8, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Rd. Palo Alto, CA.
