Ernest T. Hirose, 89, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022.
He was born in Richgrove, California on June 29, 1932 to Hiroshige Hirose and Masano (Komai) Hirose. He is survived by his loving children, Ernest T. Hirose, Jr. and Cynthia N. Powers. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Sylvia (Cruz) Hirose. He served in the United States Airforce in 1951, being honorably discharged in 1955. He was a social worker, starting out in Child Protective Services in Santa Clara County, worked his way up to Assistant Director, and finished his career as Director of Social Services of San Mateo County.
He was an avid poker player and enjoyed monthly poker nights with his friends. Later in life, he and his wife enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Canada. He was a family man and took good care of his wife, making her the focus of his life. They were married for 62 years.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park. A funeral service will be held at the Oak Hill Funeral Home, Chapel of the Oaks, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, California on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.