Eric Karl Jorgensen, loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, died in Burlingame, CA on May 20, 2023, after a heavyweight fight with Cancer. His integrity, strength, and indomitable spirit will continue to inspire us all. Eric was born on December 8, 1946, in Oakland, CA to parents Joanna and Clifford Jorgensen, and grew up with his siblings, Michael and Diane, in Fremont, CA.
After graduating from Irvington High School, Eric joined the military in 1965, where he was stationed in Germany as an MP until 1968. Known for his dogged determination and ability to read people, he served as a Police Officer for Pacifica Police Dept. for 31 years. Spanning five decades, he saved lives, brought justice to victims, received 33 department commendations for outstanding police work and service, as well as countless letters of commendation from community members, allied agencies, as well as city and state officials. In 1993 he received the Golden Antler Award for outstanding community service, and he was honored with the Patrol Captain’s Award in 1998.
He retired as a Sergeant from Pacifica Police Department in 2000 to focus on his passion; investigation. He ran his successful company, Premiere Investigations, until 2021.
Eric loved his family, friends, and his award-winning Mustang. He worked hard and enjoyed a variety of travel and excursions with friends and family. Some of his favorite spots were Lake Tahoe, Palm Desert, Hawaii, and Mexico. Closer to home, favorites over the years included The Black Horse, The Bit of England, and Kincaid’s, where one could find him at the bar at 5:30pm for a beer and a chat or enjoying his favorite pastime, “people watching.” An avid body builder and fitness master, Eric could be found at the Prime Time Athletic Club most mornings. Known for his dry wit, he was the “funniest serious person” you could meet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael, along with other dear friends and relatives. He continues living through his children Kim and Cliff, his sister Diane, step-daughter Carrie, son-in-law Scott, granddaughter Abbie, and many adoring family and friends. He will be missed every moment.
A special thanks to Eric’s loving friends who supported him from near and far in his challenging final days, and to his dedicated, kind home helpers.
Donations can be made in his honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, St. Jude’s, or Wounded Warriors; just a few of the many charities he contributed generously to over the years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.