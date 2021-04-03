Tita, as she was known by her 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador to her parents Emma De Leon Glower and Rafael Glower. Along with her mother and sister, Emma arrived in this country in 1944 settling in San Francisco where she met the love of her life Mario R. Castro (deceased).
In 1974 Mario and Emma moved to Hillsborough, where their house became a magnet for family and extended family get togethers. Traditions were an integral guide in everything she did throughout her life, passing them down to each generation. Holidays were particularly important to our mom which was always celebrated in grand style. A Fourth of July celebration would mean barbecue, swimming and mariachis. Easter Mass would follow with a traditional easter egg hunt and scramble in the backyard, trying to avoid the confetti in the cascarones. Christmas would highlight her latest Christmas decorations, each handmade by our mom. She would host an annual Christmas cookie party and Christmas luncheon with her friends. The living room would be filled with toys and presents that could rivaled Talbots Toyland. But the most anticipated holiday was Halloween. Our mom had a tradition of costuming for the occasion with each year more extravagant than the last. A clown one year, a witch the next and maybe most surprising, Madonna. All to place smiles on the families faces. We would all wait in anticipation to see what each year would bring.
Our mom was the quintessential matriarch. She placed her family above all else. She welcomed our friends as her extended family, providing her signature Salvadoren pastelles as a token of her affection. She was a woman of many talents who enjoyed fashion, travel and crafts. An elegant woman who could surprise you with an off color joke... She leaves a lasting legacy to all who knew her and loved her.
Emma is predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Mario R. Castro. Daughters: Linda Castro and Sandi Castro.
She is survived by her daughters: Nancy Chaudoir (Alex) and Renee Ortiz (Jesse) of Hillsborough. Her sister Fressia Del Carpio (Luis Miguel). Grandchildren: Christopher Chaudoir (Michelle); Danielle Raffo (Tim); Michelle Klostermen (Eric); Dr. Monica Ortiz (Christine); Jessica De Witt (Steve) and Alex Oritz.
We would also like to thank the caregivers that loved and helped our mom over these few years.
A celebration of life will be held to gather and reminisce as soon as it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
