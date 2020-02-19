Emily Maude Shroyer passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020, with her loving family by her side, just shy of her 98th birthday. Emily was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, to Albert Merritt and Mable Georgina Street. In 1928, at the age of 6, Emily, along with her parents and older brother Reid, moved to Los Angeles, California. Emily spent a great deal of her childhood roller-skating and shooting marbles with the neighborhood kids. As a teenager, she became an avid tennis player and spent countless hours on the Southern California beaches that she loved so much. When she was in high school, she and several of her friends formed a club, the “TGYPS” (Ten Girls, Young, Pretty, and Smart), a group with a special bond whose love and friendship would last a lifetime.
In 1941, she met her future husband, Darrell William Shroyer, her brother’s best friend. Darrell and Emily married in 1943 just prior to Darrell going off to serve our country in WWII, where he served in the 8th Army Air Force. As an aircraft mechanic, he was stationed in several European countries, and always found time to send a memento from each country, usually a delicate embroidered handkerchief, to Emily, to remind her of his love. While Darrell was overseas, Emily worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, riding the streetcar all the way to downtown Los Angeles. She also worked at the Harpo Marx Talent Agency, where she was surrounded by comedic talent and often engaged with many of the upcoming movie stars of the era. This likely honed her inherent wit, wonderful sense of humor, and love for the classic movies of her time.
As the war came to a close, Emily and Darrell started their family, with 3 children, Claudia, Robert, and John, who spent their childhood growing up in an idyllic Mar Vista neighborhood, in the family’s first home on Westminster Avenue. Emily made sure that all her kids were scrubbed, with clothes pressed, and shoes shined before school each day, and made sure their home was a place of comfort, fantastic meals, and a full pantry – always. Carting the kids to school, piano lessons, Little League Baseball games, or track and field events were things she loved the most because nothing was more important to her than her family, and she always gave them her all. But there were also all those summer days spent on the Santa Monica beaches, tanning, body surfing, and just enjoying the warm lazy days together, that bring the best memories of a mom who orchestrated a perfect childhood.
After the war’s end, Darrell began his career with Pacific Bell Telephone Company in Los Angeles, and was later transferred to Northern California in 1966, where the family settled in Belmont. Many enjoyable years were spent on Waltham Cross with family holidays, celebrations, and even breezy outdoor walks in the game preserve. It was also a welcoming place for John’s running buddies to kick off their sweaty shoes and raid the always-full pantry after a grueling workout in the hills. What made Belmont even more memorable were the wonderful neighbors who became lifelong friends.
Shortly after Darrell passed away in 2003, Emily moved to her new house in San Carlos where in no time at all, she made it a warm and happy home displaying her collectibles, clocks, prize-winning family photographs, and precious artwork from grandchildren and great grandchildren. A piece of See’s candy or chilled bottles of Coke were among her offerings to those she treasured most.
Emily endeared herself to everyone who knew her. She was so loving and devoted to her family and the many close friends she made along the way, always kind and profoundly considerate of others. Emily was strong and resilient beyond measure and incredibly funny until the very end. She made us laugh through our tears and cry with our laughter. She loved all dogs and all dogs loved her. She always gave the most thoughtful gifts, which was one of the gifts that God had given to her. She would always win a game of checkers, or corn hole, or even darts – left-handed no less. Her sweet potato casserole was everyone’s holiday favorite as she made it with love and lots of brown sugar. She was beautiful in every way and her radiant spirit will continue to bring smiles to all who were blessed to have known her.
Emily was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Darrell W. Shroyer, and loving mother to Claudia Jefferson (Bob), Robert Shroyer (Paula), and John Shroyer (Jane). She was the cherished grandmother of Laurie (Carlos), Caren, Emily (Vishnu), Charlotte (Travis), Sarah (Ryan), Michael (Amy), Niles, Alex, and Dana, and great grandmother to Christian, Noah, Emma, Sierra, Aidan, Jadon, Madasyn, Kaela, Lilly, Emily, Mae, Ellie, Paige, Peyton, Parker, Paisley, Preston, Kendall, Carter and Colton. Emily made each and every person feel uniquely special and they always knew by the twinkle in her eye how very much they were loved.
Emily’s love and compassion for her family dogs, Millie and Buck, and her pet bird, Gracie, were well known, and were shared with Cindy, her companion and friend. Millie is a rescue dog from Pound Puppy Rescue who brought her much happiness and joy. With this in mind, please consider a donation, in memory of Emily Shroyer, to rescue dogs in need at http://www.poundpuppyrescue.org/donate.html
