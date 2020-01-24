Longtime resident of San Carlos, Elsa Biber, born July16, 1921 in San Francisco to Betty & Fred Bromback passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at age 98. Predeceased by daughters Francine (Faye) Hinman and Vicki Hoss, she leaves behind 3 daughters, Kay Andersen (Don), Bella Iffla (Joe), Karin Ross (Rod) as well as 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Elsa was a music enthusiast throughout her life singing in Balboa High School Musicals, her church choirs and the chorus at the San Carlos Adult Center.
She played the piano all of her life. During her 60 years as a member of the Order of Eastern Star she was a musician and also held local and statewide offices. She described her involvement in Easter Star as many of the best times in her life. She was active in sports participating in local and statewide bowling events and playing as a member at several golf courses in San Mateo County. She spent much of her time involved in her daughters’ schools & organizations.
She was employed by Safeco Insurance Company for over 20 years. After retirement, she spent much of her time at the San Carlos Adult Center with many friends playing pool, wii bowling, working puzzles and volunteering in the kitchen. She also enjoyed volunteering at the American Red Cross Cancer Dressing Station. Her family extends a special thank you to her wonderful community of friendships. At Elsa’s request the family will hold a private service.
