February 23, 1925 – August 28, 2019
Elizabeth Andre Kemp, a long-time resident of San Mateo California, passed away peacefully in her home on August 28th. Elizabeth was the youngest of six children, from the marriage of John and Alice Andre of Boulder, Colorado. Elizabeth’s siblings, all of whom have passed include Mrs. Annetta Durward, Mrs. Mable Thomas, Mrs. Fran Owen, Mr. John Andre, and Mrs. Margret Watson.
Elizabeth married Gwendal Giles Kemp (deceased) of Boulder Colorado in 1942. After several moves the couple settled in San Mateo in 1949, where they raised a family of four children, Norman, Thomas, Allyson, and Kelly.
Elizabeth had many friends and interests throughout the years. One interest was in education; she worked for several years as a Teacher’s Aide at Highland’s Elementary school focusing on special education. Elizabeth was also actively involved with the Buena Vista Elementary School where she served a term as PTA president.
She enjoyed many outside interests, including golfing with Gwendal and fishing and camping trips in the mountains. She always had a soft spot for animals and was well known to care for the orphan and stray cats within the neighborhood.
She is survived by her three children Thomas Kemp (Lisa) of San Mateo, Allyson Holdsambeck (Steve) of Star, Idaho, and Kelly Kemp (Natalie) of Hillsborough, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
No funeral services will be held at this time. Elizabeth’s ashes, along with Gwendal’s, will be placed at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder Colorado later this year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.