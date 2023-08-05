Elisabeth Benson, 94, passed away on July 29, 2023 in San Ramon, California. Devoted wife to the late William Benson, loving mother to Linda, and cherished grandmother to Alex and Christian.
A Memorial Service will be held at Limitless Church, 1120 Bayswater at Lorton Ave, Burlingame, at 11:00 a.m. on August 18, 2023.
