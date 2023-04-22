Eleanor (Jimenez) Andreoli Photo

Eleanor (Jimenez) Andreoli was born in Flagstaff Arizona on July 13, 1928. She was one of the oldest of 10 children. She met her beloved husband Benny while visiting her sister in San Francisco. They went on to marry in San Francisco and raised four children.

Eleanor was an excellent cook, having learned from both her Mexican mother and her Italian mother-in-law. Her love for cooking even carried over to her grandchildren who enjoyed helping her whip up such favorites as enchiladas and gnocchis. One of the best times to be in her kitchen was on Christmas Eve when homemade cioppino was stewing on her stove.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription