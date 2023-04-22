Eleanor (Jimenez) Andreoli was born in Flagstaff Arizona on July 13, 1928. She was one of the oldest of 10 children. She met her beloved husband Benny while visiting her sister in San Francisco. They went on to marry in San Francisco and raised four children.
Eleanor was an excellent cook, having learned from both her Mexican mother and her Italian mother-in-law. Her love for cooking even carried over to her grandchildren who enjoyed helping her whip up such favorites as enchiladas and gnocchis. One of the best times to be in her kitchen was on Christmas Eve when homemade cioppino was stewing on her stove.
Eleanor brought so much joy through her creative spirit. She decorated for every holiday and completely transformed her home every Christmas. The love and attention she put into decorating for Christmas was simply magical. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a fabulous sewer. She made household items, clothes and even Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.
Eleanor was instrumental in raising her younger siblings, her grandchildren and even helped with her great grandchildren.
Eleanor valued family most. The joy she emitted when talking about her family was enduring. The stories she told time and time again were special gems lovingly stored in her memory. She gushed about everyone she loved to all who would listen.
Eleanor was the loving matriarch of her family and a friend to many. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her 3 daughters: Anna Marie DeMartini, spouse Frank, their children Justin, Lauren and Christian; Marilyn Talbot, spouse Kurt, their children Christopher, Alexandra and Erika; Christina Ongerth and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 sisters and a brother in Arizona, many nieces and nephews and her dog Buster. She is preceded in death by her husband Benny and her son Daniel Andreoli.
