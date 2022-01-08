Eleanor F. Zemann, 79 of Martinsburg, West Virginia passed away on January 4, 2022 at Berkeley Medical Center. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Zemann , by one daughter, Wendy Campos, one son, Michael Zemann; and three grandchildren.
Private services and interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to Rosedalefuneral.com
