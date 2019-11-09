Elaine Patricia (O’Connor) Patterson

Resident of Belmont
April 22, 1930 - November 2, 2019
Elaine Patterson passed away at home on November 2, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was high spirited, kind, and generous. Elaine was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Presentation High School and San Francisco State. She married the love of her life, Bob, in 1952. Elaine & Bob were married for 41 years. Her first teaching job was at Visitation Valley Elementary School in San Francisco. She was a Belmont icon, teaching in the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District for 60+ years, hired by Mae Nesbit in 1953. Elaine is survived by her children: Katherine (Bruce), Diane (Skip) & Douglas (Cherie); adoring grandchildren: Kim, Laura (Matt), Debbie, Rob (Marion), Jeff & Janel. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her parents, Grace & Leslie; and her sister, Lois. Elaine had many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends, including fellow teachers. Lovingly cared for by Marlita & Gladys.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, Nov. 16th at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont. Private burial at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. Memorial donations can be made to Belmont-Redwood Shores School District.
