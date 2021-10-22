Eileen passed away on October 5, 2021. She will be remembered as one who had a huge heart for God and touched the lives of so many during her years as a nun, teacher, mentor and friend. She is survived by her sister, Rosemary Banner and brother, Owen Moriarty.
A memorial service/mass will be held for her on Wednesday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 2715 Hacienda St., San Mateo.
