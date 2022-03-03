Born in North Carolina October 21, 1958, Passed away peacefully in her sleep February 14, 2022.
Preceding her in death are her parents Teddy and Clyde, sisters Lorrie Holden and Donna Jo Harvey, and Brother In Law Thomas Holden. She grew up in Santa Barbara and Redwood City she attended Sequoia High school. She spent many years in the hospitality industry and spent a good amount of her recent year working as a virtual office/ answering service operator. She was the best cat mom ever, loved scratching off lottery tickets, and enjoyed surprising her loved ones with the coolest knickknacks and trinkets. She was a very selfless person, and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it and would never expect anything in return.
She loved making her loved ones happy and would do everything in her power to make that happen whenever possible. To know her was to love her. she had a contagious laugh, was funny ,witty, and had a great sense of humor. If she loved you, you knew it, because she loved with her whole heart. She is survived by her son Anthony Giovanacci, sister Kathy Draper, brother Greg Blevins nephews Scott Shook, Sean Holden, And David, Oliver and Luke Blevins, best friend Cheryl Banuelos, and countless other family and friends. A celebration of life will be on March 5,2022 at 1:00 at Harry's Hofbrau 1909 El Camino Real, Redwood City, Ca 94064.
