Edward Pullen, a man known for his love of learning and cherishing life, passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 88 in San Carlos, CA. Ed is survived by his wife, Marguerite, and his three children, Brian, Adrienne, and Laura. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his sister, Eva May Taron, and his cousin, George Krueger, who was like a brother to him. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eva Pullen.
Ed's life was full of accomplishments and adventures. He met and married Marilyn Hall while studying at UCLA, and they had two children together, Brian and Adrienne. After their divorce, Ed remained friends with Marilyn and celebrated many family events together. Later, he met and married Marguerite Miller, with whom he had one child, Laura. Their marriage spanned over 50 years and was full of joy and many celebrations.
Ed served in the Army and was stationed in Germany before completing his graduate studies at U.C. Berkeley. He then embarked on a long career in computers, starting in software development and evolving into Computer Market Research. After retirement, he joined a friend in tax preparation and spent many enjoyable years as a seasonal employee of the San Mateo County Elections Office. Ed was a busy man who liked to fill his time with meaningful activities.
Family and friends were very important to Ed, and he will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on June 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Carlos, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association of Northern California and Mission Hospice of San Mateo.
