Edward Joseph Sartor

May 5, 1931 - November 27, 2019
Ed passed away peacefully, November 27, of complications from Alzheimer’s. Born in San Francisco to immigrant parents from Italy he grew up on Harrison and 24th in the Mission.
He opened his first business, Quality Saw Works, in 1953 then continued when opening Sartor Saw Works in San Francisco with his son in 1976. An excellent machinist and saw sharpener, they worked together until 2007 when Ed retired.
A true native San Franciscan, Ed loved listening to jazz. He knew when buying his brand-new Millbrae home in 1964, on the hill overlooking the beautiful San Francisco Airport, that he made it, his dream came true.
Skiing, golf and tennis were his sports passions. His son remembers the nickname given to him by his school buddies, “Big Ed” for his generous heart after tennis teams win or the “Mad Ballwacker” for his competitive spirit. He was a devout tennis player and a member of the Millbrae Tennis Club. He was ranked as a Senior in the State.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson or cruising in his 1958 MGA with the top down.
He never waved the white flag toward his death, which speaks to his intestinal fortitude and true grit in everything he did.
Ed is predeceased by his wife June and survived by his son André (Lisa), daughter Michelle and his brother Lewis.
We would like to thank Dom, his family and staff at Marinol Senior Care Home for his care.
Per his request there will be no services.
The family wishes for donations in Ed’s memory to be made to Mission Hospice, 1670 So. Amphlett Blvd #300, San Mateo CA 94402. www.missionhospice.org.
