Eddyann Marie Thompson, passed away peacefully at home, March 17, 2022. Eddyann lived a full and wonderful life. She was born in San Francisco, California on February 11, 1943 to Elizabeth and Harold Christensen. Eddyann will be remembered by her many accomplishments, a phlebotomist, and her last as a medical educator for Kaiser Permanente. She married Stephen Ferko, on September 8, 1962, who then passed away on April 2nd, 1980. She then met and married Roy Thompson, on August 2, 1986, who passed away on July 23, 1997.
Eddyann truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, creating floral arrangements, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Elisa of San Mateo and Melissa of Belmont, along with her grandchildren, Jared, Eryn, Brett, Matthew and Shane. Family, friends who Eddyann touched are invited to the funeral services, at the Garden Chapel Mortuary, 885 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA 94080, the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on March 22, 2022 and Mass on March 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
Donations may be made in her name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
