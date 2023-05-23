Born July 23, 1943, he emigrated with his family from Germany to California when he was 13. Enrolled in school in San Francisco, speaking no English, Ed mastered it within six months. He attended Balboa High School and then San Francisco State, where he earned All-American status for his prowess tending goal on the soccer team. He also played goalie for the Concordia Soccer Club, an American-German pro-soccer league in San Francisco. During his 30-year career at the SF Chronicle, he also served as head coach at Woodside High School in RWC for 11 seasons. Transferring to Sequoia High School where he successfully led the soccer teams for 18 campaigns, his teams won numerous league titles, as well as Central Coast Section championships.
Ed was well known for his frankness, emphasizing discipline in the sport, good behavior and following traditions. He nurtured his students and athletes as he pushed them to succeed. He connected especially with recent immigrants, often taking on a fatherly role, encouraging them to learn English and study hard. When he stepped down as coach, he became Sequoia’s Physical Education Department Chair and Athletic Director. He continued to serve as a mentor to many, modeling a selfless role for younger teachers and coaches.
