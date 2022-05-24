Dr. Sheila Palmer Shannon, DVM of Redwood City passed away on May 15, 2022. Sheila was born on October 12, 1943 in Fresno, California to Arden and Gladys Palmer. Sheila attended high school at Mercy San Francisco, graduated from UC Davis, and was a Veterinarian and owner of Redwood Pet Hospital in Redwood City. She is survived by her children Laura Vaihola and Michael Shannon, her grandchildren, Connor and Kyle Shannon, Andrew, Robert, Mia & Mele Vaihola and her sister Patricia Crowley of Pine River, MN.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, 12 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

