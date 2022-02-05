Dr. Kenneth Roy Turner, age 76, passed away unexpectedly at Sequoia Hospital on January 29, 2022. Born in 1945 to Joseph and Antoinette Turner in San Carlos, California, he was the eldest of two sons. Ken attended San Carlos High School where he was an accomplished athlete lettering in track and field. After high school, Ken went on to graduate from Santa Clara University with a bachelor's degree in economics. After defending our country as a naval lieutenant in the Vietnam War, Ken attended University of the Pacific to earn his doctorate of dental surgery and went on to run a well-established family practice for 45 years in his hometown.
He is survived by his children, Lauren (Steve) Apostolou, Kenneth Turner, Zachary (Hailey) Turner and Carly Turner; grandchildren, Braden Turner, Mila Turner, Jimmy Apostolou, Lucas Turner and Vasiliki Apostolou; and brother Robert Turner.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius Church, 1100 Woodside Road in Redwood City, Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
