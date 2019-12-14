Douglas Joseph Van Hauser

Resident of San Jose
With deep sadness the family of Doug Van Hauser announced his passing on December 6, 2019, after a long illness. Doug, 68 and the youngest of four siblings, was born to Gordon and Jeannette Van Hauser in Milwaukee, WI. Doug spent his formative years in San Carlos, CA, graduating from San Carlos High School, Canada College and attending San Jose State.
Doug worked many years for Hewlett-Packard, Menlo College and McCloud Financial Services. He was an avid reader, history/movie buff, health enthusiast and a proud Toastmaster member. He relished his extended family and brightened family gatherings with his obscure trivia. He is survived by his devoted sisters, Eileen Fuentes (David) of Lincoln, CA, Mary Ellen Van Hauser of Boston, MA and brother, Greg Van Hauser of Portola Valley, CA, nieces Amity Van Hauser of Kirkland, WA, Gina Amos (James) of Oakland, and nephew Keith Fuentes (Katrina) of Rocklin, CA and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for Douglas and any donations, in lieu of cards/flowers, can be made to Heartland Hospice.com, Heartland Hospice 2005 De La Cruz Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050 or your local hospice.
