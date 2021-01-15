Dorothy Chow, age 87, passed away peacefully at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, CA after a brief illness. Born and raised in San Mateo, CA to the late Chew Wai Dock and Wong Shee Chow, she was the fourth oldest of five children. She was also preceded in death by her brothers David Chow and Arthur Chow (and wife Yeng), sisters Gladys Ho (and husband Ronald), and Mary Chow.
Dorothy was a graduate of San Mateo High School. She earned a Masters degree in Social Work at San Francisco State University. Dorothy worked for Pacific Telephone prior to earning her graduate degree. She then became a Social Worker for the City & County of San Francisco, helping both youth and adults for over 20 years before retiring.
Dorothy is survived by many nieces - Diana Lum (husband Luke) and Cindy Holzum, and nephews - Geoffrey Lee (wife Norma), Kenneth Lee (wife Katie), Brian Ho, Clifford Chew (wife Sandy), Douglas Chew, Michael Chew, Alan Chew, and Warren Chew (wife Yoko), as well as grand-nieces -Kristen Walker (husband Gregg), Laura Lum, Michelle Chew, and Kendra Chew, grand-nephews - Matthew Lee (wife Rebecca), Eric Chew, William Lum, Brodie Holzum, Kekoa Chew, Maximus Chew, Lucas Chew, and Taiyo Chew, and a great grand-niece - Madeleine Lee. Dorothy is also survived by sister- in-law Barbara Chow (late brother David’s wife).
Dorothy had a long and fulfilling life. She was very active in her community, being recognized by the Board of Supervisors, County of San Mateo, and State of California with a resolution honoring and commending her for 30 years of leadership and community service to the City of San Mateo in 2009. Dorothy held a seat on the Day Laborer Advisory Committee, New Library Committee, and the Advisory Board of Self Help for the Elderly. She was also recognized for her involvement with community policing and contributions to Project Hope, both the Citizens and Technology Advisory committees, and Bay Meadows committee. Dorothy also served as President of the San Mateo United Homeowners Association for seven years and held a chair on the Human Resources Commission of San Mateo for eight years. She was instrumental in getting the Samaritan House Worker Resource Center built. Dorothy was one of the original members of the nearby Community Baptist Church. She was also a member of Chi- Matean, a Chinese women’s group.
Dorothy was a very kind and generous person who always put family first. She and her younger sister Mary enjoyed their retirement by sailing on several cruises, traveling around the country and abroad, and treating family to vacations of their choice, which they also got to go on!
Unfortunately, there will be no memorial service celebrating Dorothy’s life due to Coronavirus related restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to the Community Baptist Church (15 S. Humboldt St., San Mateo, CA 94401) or Self Help For the Elderly (50 E 5th Ave., San Mateo, CA 94401), or to the charity of one’s choice.
