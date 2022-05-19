Dorothy Lagomarsino of San Mateo CA, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022. She was 91 years old. The family is deeply saddened and will miss her daily. Dorothy was born on July 12, 1930. She attended San Mateo High School and she lived all her life in San Mateo.
Dorothy worked at the school cafeteria and raising her three children were her pride and joy. She was married on February 20, 1954 to the love of her life Eugene Lagomarsino. Dorothy was active as a mom and chauffeur to her children Anthony, Teresa, Robert and granddaughter Lauren. She was a member of the Italian Social Club, Sons of Italy, and Dice Club. She loved gathering with her many friends.
Survived by her sons: Anthony, Robert & son-in-law Greg; grandchildren: Lauren & Cory; and great- grandchildren: Dominic & Elijah. Preceded in death by her daughter Teresa and her husband Eugene.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. followed by a Vigil at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda, San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd., Colma, CA.
Contributions in memory of Dorothy can be made to any Breast Cancer organization of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.