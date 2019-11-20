Dorothy Jean Sattui, a 67-year resident of Millbrae died on November 13, 2019. She was 96. She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Sattui and preceded in death by her parents, Armando and Irma Sattui and Guido and Lorraine Sattui; who helped raise her, and her daughter Michele Sattui. Other survivors include her nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to her caregivers, Jean and Michele.
Dorothy was a graduate of U.C. Berkeley and was an English teacher in San Francisco and later at St. Dunstan’s School for over 15 years. She then was a substitute teacher in the Hillsborough and Millbrae School districts until she was 86.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Rosary followed by the Funeral Mass, Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory the American Cancer Society or to your favorite charity.
