Dorothy Jean Inferrera, 83, of San Bruno, CA passed away April 11, 2021 at home peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Dorothy was born November 22, 1937 in Longview, Washington to parents Ida Bartel and Homer Throne. She was raised in San Francisco, CA. Dorothy attended Mission High School in SF. While attending high school Dorothy met her other half, Carmelo Inferrera.
They married on September 24, 1955. They moved to San Bruno, CA where they established their roots and raised their family. She was a dedicated wife and a devoted stay at home mother to her 6 children. She enjoyed cooking, hosting holidays for her entire family and throwing events at her home. She always welcomed everyone to her home. She loved to crochet blankets for her family members and loved ones. Dorothy enjoyed listening to her Gospel music, doing puzzles and playing her online POGO games. From morning to evening she enjoyed her coffee. Dorothy took pride not only in raising her children but raising her grandchildren and great grandchildren for 62 years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Carmelo Inferrera of 65 years, her 6 children Frances Denison, Domenic Inferrera, Josephine Petersen, Angelina Esquilin, Tony Inferrera and Tina Fryslie. Along with her 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Dorothy was everyone’s best friend and role model. She was truly loved by her husband who will forever love her and will be greatly missed by. May her soul be at peace as she watches over us, until we meet again.
Private in home ceremony.
