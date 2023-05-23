Dorothy F. (Filippo) Caldwell, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at her home in Foster City, CA. Dorothy grew up in the San Francisco Marina with her Italian American family. She always told wonderful stories about her childhood filled with love, laughter, and lots of food. She attended Galileo High School and went to work for Bank of America after graduation. Dorothy married the love of her life, Walter Caldwell Jr., on September 20, 1975, at Saints Peter and Paul in San Francisco. They moved to Daly City and got their first of many dogs, Original Decoy. In 1980, Walt and Dorothy moved to Foster City, CA where they threw many pool parties over the next 43 years. In 1981, Walt and Dorothy became proud Godparents to their God Daughter, Melissa, Dorothy loved watching her grow up.
Dorothy had several passions in life. She was an avid reader who subscribed to multiple book delivery services. She was also an exceptionally talented seamstress who regularly created her own clothing. Another passion was the San Francisco 49ers. It was a standing rule that you did not call her house during a 49ers game, because the call would not be answered, and if you were going to watch a live game with her, wear an extra thick sweater because you might come away with bruises.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.