April 20, 1921 – November 22, 2019
Doris Mae Woodward peacefully departed this life on November 22, 2019 in San Mateo, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Woodward; her sisters Rosamond Allen and Tirzah Robinson; and brothers Donald Adams; Jack Adams; Bob Adams; and Howard Adams. Doris was born April 20, 1921 in Spokane, Washington. She grew up on a ranch outside of Spokane as part of a large and lively family that consisted of six brothers and two sisters. When the United States entered World War II, Doris moved to Portland, Oregon to work for the war effort in the office of the United States Navy. There she met her future husband and great love of her life, Cliff Woodward. They were married on August 3, 1946. Cliff’s career took them back to Spokane, then on to Lewiston, Idaho and eventually San Mateo, California. Their marriage was long and happy, lasting 63 years, and together they raised three children.
Throughout her life, Doris was active in many organizations including the United Methodist Church, the League of Women Voters, the Metropolitan Club of San Francisco and Encore Books on the Square, an affiliate of the San Mateo Historical Association. Doris was a great reader and lover of knowledge, always surrounded by a pile of books and newspapers. One of her favorite books was the Bible and for many years she attended a Bible study at the United Methodist Church of Burlingame, where she established dear friendships.
Doris was well known for her love of her morning walks. Well into her 90s, she would rise while it was still dark and walk to the closest Starbucks for her morning latte.
Besides her family, Doris’s great passion was sports. It remains a source of good-natured debate as to which sport was her favorite – baseball, football or basketball - but we all agree she watched every game she could, win or lose, and was a staunch supporter of the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and Gonzaga Bulldogs in particular. Her family was constantly amused by the framed photo of Stephen and Ayesha Curry she kept on her desk among the pictures of her children and grandchildren.
As a result of her generous spirit, kind personality, and deep faith, Doris was loved by many, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Along with her loving children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she had numerous devoted friends, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and visited as often as they could.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her two surviving brothers, Carroll and Gordon, and her three children: Leah (Alan) Moll, of Ashland, Oregon; John (Leslie) Woodward of San Francisco, California; and Susan (Tom) Platt of Boise, Idaho. Doris treasured her six grandchildren and two great grandchildren and they in turn adored her: Kathryn Woodward Moll (Nicholas De Monchaux); Andrew Moll; Jessica (Paul) Nicholas; Anne Woodward; Christopher Woodward Platt; Mackenzie Platt; Charles De Monchaux; and Alexander Nicholas.
A memorial is being planned. In lieu of flowers, Doris requested that gifts be made to the Adams-Woodward Scholarship Fund at the University of Idaho or to The Burlingame United Methodist Church.
“For everything there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die.”
Ecclesiastes 3
