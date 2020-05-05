Beloved wife of the late Donald Iusi. Loving mother of Donna Scheer (James) and devoted sister of the late Lena Caserza (the late Lawrence). Dear aunt of Ronald Caserza (Diane) and the late Pamela Pizzorno (the late Richard). Great aunt of Marcus, Matthew, Valerie and David (Krystal) and great-great aunt of Melina, Maya, Luca and Norah. Dear Godmother of Maxine Stornetta Smith (Ed) of Santa Rosa.
Doris was born to Achille and Maria (Massone) Calori on January 26, 1930 in San Francisco. She was a long-time resident of San Francisco, Burlingame and San Mateo. Growing up in the Mission District, Doris attended Mission High School and worked in the city for many years. In later years, she and Don traveled extensively and enjoyed the time they spent with other traveling couples who became their closest friends. They visited much of Europe and the United States as well as unique destinations like St. Petersburg, Russia. Doris was an avid card-player and knitter and her sharp eye for detail and questioning spirit lasted throughout her 90 years.
A special thank you is extended to the staff at Mission Hospice. We remain immeasurably grateful to Doris’ primary caregivers, Flor and Hazel - truly angels among us. A memorial celebration will be held a later date when gatherings are allowed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Make a Wish Foundation or the charity of your choice.
