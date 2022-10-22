Our beloved Donna LaPrise Chandler, age 83, passed away peacefully in the early evening of Thursday, September 22, 2022. Her passing has left a gaping hole in our hearts and leaves us longing for one more hug, for one more kiss, and for one more opportunity to hear her unmistakable voice. 

Love leaves a memory which no one can steal. Donna leaves us all with so many wonderful memories. Whether you were a recipient of her crocheted potholders or dolls, received a piece of jewelry she carried back from one of her international trips, or were one of the many patients or family members she served during her 8 years as a Sutter Health volunteer at Mills-Peninsula Hospital, she left a lasting impression on your heart. She was happiest when she was doing for others and, we believe, she made the world a better place to live.

