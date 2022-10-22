Our beloved Donna LaPrise Chandler, age 83, passed away peacefully in the early evening of Thursday, September 22, 2022. Her passing has left a gaping hole in our hearts and leaves us longing for one more hug, for one more kiss, and for one more opportunity to hear her unmistakable voice.
Love leaves a memory which no one can steal. Donna leaves us all with so many wonderful memories. Whether you were a recipient of her crocheted potholders or dolls, received a piece of jewelry she carried back from one of her international trips, or were one of the many patients or family members she served during her 8 years as a Sutter Health volunteer at Mills-Peninsula Hospital, she left a lasting impression on your heart. She was happiest when she was doing for others and, we believe, she made the world a better place to live.
Born in Detroit, Michigan to parents Roland and DonnaBelle LaPrise, she and brother David made the cross-country trip to Sun Valley, Idaho, in the 1940’s where her Father, an entertainer and member of the Sun Valley Trio, accepted a gig at the “Ram”. She recalls watching her dad perform nightly as notables like John Wayne dined at the restaurant and listened to her father perform. She beamed with joy whenever she had the chance to talk about Momma and Daddy and those childhood days in Sun Valley, ID.
The second of six children, Donna was preceded in death by her father Roland (aka Larry), Mother Donna, brother David, sisters Linda, Laurel, and Shelley, granddaughter Sara, her beloved Aunt Bud, and husband Bob Chandler.
Several years after the loss of her husband, Donna met an amazing man, with whom she spent nearly two decades; Raymond Connors. Together Donna and Ray traveled the world, attended Broadway performances and the symphony, volunteered at Mills-Peninsula Hospital in San Mateo, and spent time with family and dear friends whenever possible.
Donna is survived by daughters Pauahi McGinn (Mike), Geri-Dee Shaffer (Rusty), Michelle Shaffer (Tony); life partner Ray Connors and his children Paul (Amy) and Stephen (Leticia); brother Paul (Laurie), sister-in-law Camille and brother’s in-law Harold (Helen) and Rick. She also leaves behind her best friends Iris McLaughlin and Vicki Cooper, nearly a dozen grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
With her last breath, she was resting comfortably at home on her couch, surrounded by family and friends both near and far.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held sometime in the Spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation, or a charity of choice in the name of Donna L. Chandler.
