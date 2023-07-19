Donesh Daniel Nickravesh Photo

Donesh Daniel Nickravesh (35) of San Mateo, CA passed forward to Heaven on July 12, 2023. Donesh (meaning Scholar in Farsi) was born to Nick and Sonbol Nickravesh on June 11, 1988 and is known for his exquisite joy, incredible laugh, huge heart and fullness of life. Donesh loved to fish, swim, go camping, go crabbing, go bike riding, go to the beach and BBQ. Donesh especially loved to love on others, connect and encourage others. He had a very sweet and kind heart and truly loved everyone. He was an amazing man who was extremely smart and passionate about any topic he discussed. His unbridled zest for life was inspiring. He would be the first to get the dance train going and was the life of any party. Donesh is preceded to Heaven by his dad, Nick and is survived by his mom, Sonbol, his brothers Niknam, Farzon and Cameron, his sisters Sheva and Shireen, his nephews Liam and Charlie and his brother-in-law William. Donesh was a funny, kind-hearted and joyfully spirited man. He loved to laugh and is probably laughing in Heaven. Donesh’s celebration of life services are Sunday July 23rd at Garden Chapel Funeral Home in South San Francisco at 1 pm. All are welcome to celebrate his life and bright light with us. Donesh loved Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park if a memorial gift is wanted to be made in his name. We love you Donesh! You are truly a bright light in our universe and you will be forever in our hearts with the lasting impact your love and kindness had on us all! #totallyDonesh

