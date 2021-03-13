Donald Gabriel Laclergue died in the early morning hours of March 5, 2021, at the San Francisco VA Medical Center. He was one month shy of his 93rd birthday. Born in Oakland, and raised in San Francisco, he had made his home in Millbrae since 1958.
He is survived by his children, David (Peggy), Bruce (Camille), and Valerie; grandchildren Caitlin and Chelsea Laclergue, Sarah (Erik Hayes) and Anna (Elliott Holland) Laclergue, and Ben (Christen) and Hannah Walcher; great-grandchildren Graham Hayes, and Emerson and Celeste Walcher; his sister Jean Marie Ryan and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Jean Kumle Laclergue; and his parents Leon and Alice Costere Laclergue.
After graduating from high school in San Francisco he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Japan during the occupation. He attended San Jose State College on the G.I. Bill, and met Jeannie, the girl of his dreams. They married in San Jose in 1950.
Don began his teaching career at Capuchino High School in San Bruno in 1952, retiring in 1988. He served as a classroom teacher in multiple subject areas, but primarily in physical education.
Ultimately, he settled into his passion as a PE teacher, becoming both the department head and athletic director. He served as a coach for a wide spectrum of boys team sports, and as the head coach of varsity baseball for 15 years.
In 1972, the ground-breaking Title IX was implemented, integrating boys and girls athletic programs in federally funded schools. He embraced the change, became the Department Head for the new unified program, and refocused his career to coaching girls team sports in his final years before retirement.
As a father, he made sure that our time off and summer vacations were spent exploring and learning to love the great outdoors. This led all three of his children, and his grandchildren as well, to pursue careers and lifetime interests in public service, education, and natural resource conservation.
A celebration of Don’s life will be planned for a later date.
Condolences may be made to his family through Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030, (650) 588-5116.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.