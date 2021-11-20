Beloved husband, father and grandpa passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, in Redwood City, CA. Born June 10, 1942, in Peoria, IL to Everett and Elinor Shepard of Chillicothe, IL.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Phyllis, his daughters Carla Dewing (Doug), Jodi Fernandez (Sean) and grandchildren Colby (Jessica), Taylor, Evan, Nolan and Emily. He is also survived by his brother Gary Shepard and sisters Phyllis Dunn and Sandy Tucker of IL.
He served in the U. S. Air Force before graduating from SJSU in CA where he continued a 39 year employment with United Airlines before retiring.
Don and Phyllis loved touring with friends in their classic cars. He perfected the art of growing the most gorgeous roses, loved his cat, Hailstone, and was an enthusiastic grandpa. His heart was never far from his farm and family in Chillicothe.
A private family service will be held at a later date at the family farm. In remembrance, please donate pet food to your local food bank. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.
