Donald Eugene “Gene” Richard died in San Mateo, CA on September 19, 2022 at the age of 93. Gene is now reunited with his wife of 65 years, Barbara Beukema Richard, who passed away in 2020. Gene was the loving father of Thomas (Clare) of State College, PA, John (Kathryn) of Atlanta, GA and David (Shannon) of Ventura, CA; devoted grandfather of Tim and Elaine; Alex, Sarah, James and Laura; Charlie and Hazel; loving brother of Allen (Judy) Richard of Bellevue, WA; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald and sister-in-law Phyllis Richard; and brother-in-law Phil and sister-in-law Sheila Beukema.
Born in Brush, Colorado on March 9, 1929, to Don and Gladys Richard, he graduated from the University of Colorado and became an officer in the U.S. Navy. Following his marriage to Barbara in 1955, Gene retired from active duty but continued to serve in the Navy Reserve, rising to the rank of Commander. Moving west to California with his young family, Gene earned an M.B.A from Stanford University and joined Ernst and Ernst (now Ernst and Young), becoming a partner in 1970. He retired in 1988 after thirty years with the firm. Gene was active in the California Society of CPAs, serving as President of the San Francisco Chapter and a statewide Director, as well as President of the San Francisco Tax Club. Gene was known to his colleagues as a real “tax man’s tax man” for his integrity, encyclopedic knowledge, and attention to detail. In addition to helping raise his family of three boys, he was an active member of The Family, the San Francisco Golf Club, the Bombay Bicycle Riding Club, and the Hillsborough Racquet Club, where he and Barbara especially enjoyed weekly bridge evenings. They often hosted friends at their second home in Bodega Bay, where Gene loved to golf, enjoyed the ocean views, and honed his grill master skills. After Gene retired, he and Barbara enjoyed many interesting travels around the world with their many friends. He had a remarkable memory, which helped make him a wonderful storyteller.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.