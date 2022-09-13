Don Kurtz Photo

Don Kurtz died peacefully at his home in Port Angeles. We feel so lucky to have had this loving, strong, larger-than-life man as our Dad who taught us independence, unconditional love and how to throw a good party. At 6’4 and with a deep, booming voice, Don certainly made an impact when you met him. Perhaps less well known was how he quietly helped many as they hit financial or emotional rough patches. He was always good for a place to stay, a strategy session, or even a loan, and he was an amazing friend—having friendships that lasted a lifetime and truly became family.

He was born at home in Cle Elum, Washington on May 3, 1936 to John and Mary (Yacinich) Kurtz and grew up living a small town life, exploring the woods, and driving his latest muscle car entirely too fast. Being the son of a coal miner, he worked in the mines the summer before his senior year in high school, sealing the deal on his decision to go to college. He graduated with a Pharmacy degree from Washington State University in 1959 and married DeLona (Dee) Fassero in 1961, who was also from Cle Elum.

