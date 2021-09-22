Dolores Josephine Matisi, 94, of San Mateo passed peacefully on to eternal life on Thursday September 16, 2021 at her home. Dolores has reunited for eternity with her husband Peter and her sons, Anthony and David. She is survived by her loving son Michael Matisi and her daughter in laws (d. Anthony) Vicky Matisi, (d. David) Chris Lee and Sue Bock and her daughter Tina, who Dolores considered as her own daughter and granddaughter.
Dolores (Dee), the daughter of Dominic and Rose Pisani was born on October 14, 1926 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania. Dolores’s family moved to Endicott, New York, when she was born and it was there that she was raised and met the future love of her life, Peter Matisi. Dolores married Peter on July 4, 1948 and the two moved across the country to San Francisco so Peter could pursue his college degree at the University of San Francisco. Her son Anthony (b.1953), David (b.1955) was born in San Francisco. Peter and Dolores moved to San Mateo in 1957 where their son Michael (b.1960) was born.
Dee’s greatest love of her life was her husband and her three boys. Her greatest joy was that her family remained tight throughout the years and her boys were always close to each other and to her and Peter. Dee truly was the fabric of a family of football players; Peter a football coach and teacher at Westmoor High School and Anthony, David and Michael all played and loved the game. Dee was the consummate matriach and team mom opening her heart and home to generations of coaches and players for after game parties and celebrations.
Dee was a loving wife, mother and devoted friend who will be deeply missed by her family, friends and neighbors in particular her life long friend of 60 + years, Dot McLennan. Although Dee never drove, she was the navigator for all of the crazy adventures that she and Dot took together.
Mom, you can rest in peace now...”This kitchen is closed!”
A vigil will be held on Thursday September 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Crosby-N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home in Burlingame and a funeral mass will be held on Friday September 24, 2021 at St. Matthews Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
