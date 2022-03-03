Beloved Daughter, Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt & Grandmother.
Dodie was born on a farm in Loup City, NB on March 16, 1933 to the late Mary Eve Kuta & Adam Aloysius Kuta, whose parents both hailed from Tarnov, Poland. She was a member of Loup City High School Class of 1950, & soon ventured on to SF’s Bay Area. She met Richard “Rick” Dickerson (who passed too soon in 1973) at UAL & they wed at IHM Church in 1965 & lived in Belmont until 2004 when she moved near family in SLO for health reasons. She adored ballroom dancing, snow skiing, performing in IHM church’s Olios & later Lils, travel, Johnny Cash and her football teams 49ers, Cornhuskers, and anything Tom Brady. She cherished being a Gwamma.
She is survived by Tami of SLO, her daughter and Max her grandson; and Jeff of Gilroy her son, her grandsons Christian, Christopher & Matthew. She also left behind 3 sisters; Rita, Marian & Kathy. Dodie enjoyed 88 years, fought CHF, and passed on February 6, 2022 with her children at her side. A remembrance celebration will be held in San Luis Obispo in the Spring TBA ~ for information contact Tami at fleur-flowers@hotmail.com.
Full obituary can be found at https://healeymortuary.com/tribute/details/255845/Dolores-Dodie-Ann-Dickerson/obituary.html#tribute-start
