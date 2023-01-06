Dino Joseph Landucci, Jr. Photo

Our beloved father, Dino Joseph Landucci, Jr. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly this past week and will be missed dearly by his family and the many friends he has made over the course of his life.

Dino was born in San Francisco, CA to Anna (Piro) and Dino Landucci, Sr. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1951, served honorably in the Army during the Korean War, married his high school sweetheart, Jane Padrun, in 1955, bought their “starter home” in the San Mateo Village in 1957, where he resided until his passing. Along with Jane, he was an early parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Church, originally worshiping in the “Garage” and later at the new church building in Sterling Downs. He was a house painter for 44 years, first working for Ray Verili at Art-Craft Painting and later as a Foreman Painter at the Grand Hyatt until his retirement in 1995.

