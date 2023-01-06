Our beloved father, Dino Joseph Landucci, Jr. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly this past week and will be missed dearly by his family and the many friends he has made over the course of his life.
Dino was born in San Francisco, CA to Anna (Piro) and Dino Landucci, Sr. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1951, served honorably in the Army during the Korean War, married his high school sweetheart, Jane Padrun, in 1955, bought their “starter home” in the San Mateo Village in 1957, where he resided until his passing. Along with Jane, he was an early parishioner of St. Mark Catholic Church, originally worshiping in the “Garage” and later at the new church building in Sterling Downs. He was a house painter for 44 years, first working for Ray Verili at Art-Craft Painting and later as a Foreman Painter at the Grand Hyatt until his retirement in 1995.
His many athletic interests led him to become the longest tenured Life Member of the Dolphin Club in 2022, having been a member for 75 years. He claimed the title of Club Champion in many Handball Tournaments earlier in life. He was also a 52-year member of the San Mateo Elks Lodge, where he enjoyed playing handball, working out, Wednesday night dinners and Friday night Pedro games. He was also an avid bowler, helping to establish the Miscalonza League at Kings’ Bowl in Millbrae and later at Bel-Mateo Bowl in San Mateo.
Besides his family and work, Dino’s greatest passion was coaching baseball. He managed the Phillies for almost 30 years, became the inaugural inductee in the San Mateo National Little League Hall of Fame and impacted a tremendous number of young men through his mentorship. In 1985, he was tasked by the San Mateo/Toyonaka Sister City Association to help coach a team of 11-12 year olds for a cultural exchange in Japan. After retirement, he traveled to Omaha, NE, for two weeks in May with Noel Coleman and Larry Newport to watch the College World Series. Over their 20 years, they made friends with the locals in their section, who looked forward to their return every season.
He is survived by his two sons Jeffrey D. Landucci (Mary Bove Holton) and Dino J. Landucci, III (Christy); grandchildren Kristin N. Lynch (Mike), Danielle M. Landucci (David Lewerenz), Nicolette A. Landucci, Dino J. Landucci, IV, Jacqueline K. Landucci and Dominic J. Landucci; great-grandsons Daxon J. Lewerenz, Donovan A. Lewerenz and Declyn T. Lynch; sisters Rosemarie Rodriguez (Joe) and Janet Plantier; sister-in-law Julia O’Connor (Padrun); and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation begins at 6 p.m., followed by a Catholic Vigil at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 325 Marine View Ave., Belmont. Interment to follow at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd., San Mateo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.