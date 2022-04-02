Diane L. Dupont, 78 unexpectedly passed away the week of March 20, 2022 from injuries sustained during a fall in her home.
Service will be at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo on Friday April 8, 11:00 a.m.
Diane grew-up in Tacoma, WA graduating from Clover Park High in 1961. Upon graduation Diane moved to San Francisco and began her successful 20-year career working for the US Department of Labor rising to G-13 rank. Her success continued as Diane and Bob shifted focus into the world of model trains as owners of Peninsula Hobbies. Along with Bob, she loved driving old Fords and attended many car clubs/shows through the years. She loved watching sports and her favorite teams were the GS Warriors, SF Giants, and SF 49ers.
Diane was considered a true friend who was loved by many. Her whimsical smile and soft-kind spirit will be missed.
Diane is survived by her loving niece Lisa Misraje, stepdaughter Nanette (Roland), grandchildren R. C. and Lauren Kippenhan, sister Donna Misraje, and nephews David Misraje and Jack Misraje. Those who preceded her in death include her loving husband Robert Dupont, her father Carl Carlson, and uncle Reverend Ron Carlson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Peninsula Humane Society SPCA, 1450 Rollins Rd., Burlingame, CA 94010.
