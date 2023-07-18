Dennis sadly left us after a short 6 month but devastating decline in his health. Dennis was the second child of Jim Murphy (Dec’d) and Marie (McKeon) Murphy (Dec’d). He was born at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA and raised in Redwood City, CA. He attended Our Lady of Mt Carmel Grammar School and San Carlos High School. He served for twelve years in the Marine Corp and served two combat tours in Viet Nam.
Dennis and Cindy lived in Redwood City for 19 years until they retired and moved to Reno, Nevada.
