Delynda passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Delynda is survived by her daughter Siiri Gray and her son Ivar Satero; Siiri’s husband Dan and their children Nick, Sam, Andrew and Luke; Ivar’s wife Cindy and their children Hannah and Evie. Delynda will be remembered for her enthusiasm for life, her love for her family, and her beautiful smile.
