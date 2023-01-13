Deborah Lynn Sexton Brown, born May 26, 1959, passed away January 10, 2022.
Debbie is survived by husband Jim Brown, son Jamie Brown, mother Jan Wright Sexton, brothers Gregory Dean and Michael Duane. Debbie is now with her late father Edgar Sexton & uncle Robert Lincoln Wright. May they rest in peace.
Debbie was very active with Gymnastics in her early years. Debbie always had a book in her hand as she was a book worm!! She loved her Danielle Steel Novels! Debbie’s other interests were Jazzercise, music and helping others as often as she could.
Debbie is survived by many adopted nieces and nephews. She always had a place for them, food for them, a shoulder to lean on. She will be deeply missed by ALL!!
Debbie passed away from a short battle against advanced cancer.
In leu of flowers, please donate to The American Cancer Society.
