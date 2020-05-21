David Sharpe, beloved Husband, Father and Friend passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 16th 2020 in his Sacramento home. He was preceded in death by his wife, and leaves behind two sisters and a daughter. David brought joy to those around him, and he will be missed greatly.
